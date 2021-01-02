Dubai center holding Online Quran Teaching Course for Inmates

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Dubai International Holy Quran Award (DIHQA) has organized an online Quranic course for inmates.

According to al-Roeya website, the course features lessons on memorization of the Holy Quran.The inmates take the lessons under the supervision of prison officials and their progress is assessed virtually by the instructors.

Chairman of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award Center Ibrahim Bu Melha says the course has been organized in cooperation with the Dubai Police Force. The program is aimed at promoting Quranic activities and enhancing Quranic knowledge among inmates. The Dubai International Holy Quran Award is an annual award given for memorization of the Quran sponsored by the government of Dubai. The DIHQA also runs other Quranic programs and activities, including Quranic courses.