Quran inscribed on Corn Husk unveiled

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Quran manuscript inscribed on a corn husk was unveiled in Iran earlier this week.

It was unveiled in Dishmok, southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad. Made by female crafters, the manuscript is written by ink extracted from the walnut hull, provincial tourism chief Majid Safai said, Tehran Times reported.

The project was sponsored by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department in collaboration with the Alavi Foundation. Located 180 kilometers to the provincial capital of Yasuj, Dishmok is known for its Kilim-Mashteh (a kind of hand-woven kilim), which was awarded with the National Seal of Excellence in 2013. Dishmok historical fortress is also a destination for domestic and foreign travelers. The basement and parts of the fortress date back to the Sassanid era (224–651), while the main building belongs to the Qajar period (1789–1925). Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and cultur.

