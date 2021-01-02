Syria: At least 3 civilians dead in bomb blasts

SHAFAQNA- At least three civilians, including two children, were killed in two bomb blasts in northern Syria.

Terrorists detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a marketplace in Ras al-Ayn district, near the Turkey-Syria border, killing two children and injuring four civilians. The injured were taken to hospital and a fire sparked by the bomb blast was extinguished by firefighters.The Syrian National Army and local security forces believed the attack was carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.

Another car bomb explosion took place near a bakery in the town of Jindires in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district, killing one civilian and injuring eight others. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, AA reported.