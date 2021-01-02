https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/syria.jpg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-02 18:13:282021-01-02 18:13:28Syria: At least 3 civilians dead in bomb blasts
Syria: At least 3 civilians dead in bomb blasts
SHAFAQNA- At least three civilians, including two children, were killed in two bomb blasts in northern Syria.
Terrorists detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a marketplace in Ras al-Ayn district, near the Turkey-Syria border, killing two children and injuring four civilians. The injured were taken to hospital and a fire sparked by the bomb blast was extinguished by firefighters.The Syrian National Army and local security forces believed the attack was carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group.
Another car bomb explosion took place near a bakery in the town of Jindires in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district, killing one civilian and injuring eight others. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, AA reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!