Ammar Hakim: Martyrdom of commanders of the victory over ISIS still hurts hearts

SHAFAQNA- Seyyed Ammar Al-Hakim, the Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of Gen. Haj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, said: On the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the commanders of the victory over ISIS, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the guest of Iraq, General Qasem Soleimani, we remember their epic and great role and their tremendous impact in the fight against the dark-minded terrorism.

Hakim continued the message by stating that the US action in martyring General Soleimani was done in violation of Iraq’s territorial sovereignty, said: The violation of Iraq’s territorial sovereignty, along with their high position in the eyes of their followers, not only in their homeland but in the eyes of many other nations, makes this incident still hurt the hearts.

The leader of the National Wisdom Movement continued his message: “We will use this incident to unification among the nations, of all religions, ethnicity and faiths, under the flag of the homeland, in order to avoid dangers and repel seditions.”

At the end of this message, Hakim pointed out that the way of the two martyrs and the great convoy of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism and their pure blood was shed in this way, must lead everyone to observe justice for the families of the martyrs and the wounded, to compensate them materially and spiritually, as well as to achieve the lofty goals in which they sacrificed their lives.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian translated by Shafaqna English