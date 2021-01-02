Vatican to begin Covid-19 vaccinations second half of January
“The anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Vatican City State will start in the coming days. It is foreseeable that the vaccines will arrive in the State in the second week of January, in a quantity sufficient to cover the needs of the Holy See and Vatican City State,” says the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican’s Governorate, in a press statement released on Saturday.
In order to store the doses, an “ultra-low temperature refrigerator ” has been purchased. The Directorate says the campaign should kick-off in the second half of January, and priority will be given to categories most exposed to the infection and to those who have opted for it, Vatican News reported.
