Lebanon sound the alarm of corona

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon has lost control of COVID-19 due to the chaos seen in the past few weeks, the head of the parliamentary health committee MP Assem Araji said on Saturday, noting that about 100 patients had been admitted to intensive care since the beginning of December.

The news agency quoted that an alarm had been sounded and in January, Lebanon approached a similar trend to Italy in connection with the new coronavirus, and the number of cases may reach 4,000 to 5,000 per day.

Araji has recommended a lockdown and said that “The death toll has reached 422 in one month, and the occupancy rate of ICUs has become 90 percent, which necessitates imposing a three-week full closure across the country as soon as possible because the health sector is also in danger and heading toward disaster.”

He said that the Lebanese government, which is responsible for the current situation, has not accepted our recommendations regarding the country’s quarantine.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported more than 2,385 new cases of the Corona virus and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

