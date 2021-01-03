First anniversary of General Sulaimani martyrdom in Pashkum, Jammu & Kashmir

First Martyrdom Anniversary of Greats Martyrs Haji Qasim Sulaimani & Abu Mehdi Al-Mohandis who were Assassinated by US Terrorists last year at Baghdad International Airport.

Al-Hilal Welfare Society Pashkum organized Fatiha KHOWANI Program to Pay Tribute to the recently Martyrs In Baghdad International Airport by US Terrorist Forces.

Where The students of Maktab-e-Imam Reza Pashkum along with their parents were present during Majlis.

Formally Program started with the Recitation of Holy Quran and Recited revolutionary Taranas by the students, and concluded with the Speech of Sheikh Ghulam Hasanain Chief guest of the event.

He highlighted the Autobiography of Shaheed Qasim Sulaimani & Sheheed Abu Mehdi Al-Mohandis,

He said that The Western and Israeli Regimes are the Terrorist Nation to destroy the peace of the International community and trying to dominant over the oppressed people like Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, etc.

Therefore, the Quds Forces of the Islamic Republic Of Iran has its main motto to save the world outside of Iran from the Cruel Regimes of Western and Israeli Regimes.

The Islamic Republic Of Iran and the system of Wilayah wants to protect the oppressed people across the globe mostly from the Terrorist Acts, and fight against them at different Frontlines.

Awakening the world from these kinds of Conspiracy was the issue and the US and its allies were failed by Al-Quds forces head by Shaheed Qasim Sulaimani and therefore the US directly tried to Assassinate and to weaken the System of Wilayah.

We all have to be well aware of these kinds of Conspiracies and Make them safe by Maintaining Peace and Harmony.

At least the Program closed with Benediction and Dua e Imam Zaman and Revolutionary Pray.