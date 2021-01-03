Date :Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 | Time : 02:36 |ID: 190357 | Print

German Mosque Attacked Twice in 2 Weeks

SHAFAQNA-A mosque in Baden-Wurttemberg, a city in southwest Germany, was attacked on Friday, the second time in two weeks, according to an official.

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Fatih Mosque in the town of Sontheim came under attack causing material damage, said Ali Ozdemir, the chairman of the mosque’s foundation.

The window and a wooden bank outside the mosque, run by the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, were broken, Ozdemir said, Anadolu Agency reported.

“In the recent two weeks, this has been the second attack on our mosque,” Ozdemir said, adding that the community of the mosque and foundation’s members are worried.

He said information has been shared with the police who launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in another act of vandalism, a cross was drawn on the wall of the mosque.

