Muslim community raises funds to rebuild Missouri mosque that burned

SHAFAQNA- Muslim community in Noel, Missouri, raised funds to rebuild a mosque destroyed by fire last week.

More than $40,000 had been raised since the Islamic Society of Joplin launched the fundraiser on social media, The Joplin Globe reported. “It’s a great loss,” Dr. Navid Zaidi, a board member of the Islamic Society of Joplin, said. “We have always been in touch with them, our sister community. We are ready to help in any way we can for immediate relief. We’d like to get them back on their feet and get the mosque going again as soon as we can. We will stand together during this difficult time for them.”

The initial goal is to collect $100,000 for the mosque in Noel, which was primarily used by Somalian refugees who have settled in the city since 2009, About Islam reported.