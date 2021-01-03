Is abortion allowed if doctor’s diagnosis shows the fetus is deformed? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about abortion.

Question: Sometimes doctors diagnoses indicate that the fetus has dangerous illness and if it is born, will be deformed, or after a short while will die, and doctors prefer to abort the fetus; do they have such a right? And can the mother allow doctors to abort her fetus? And finally who is responsible for Diyah (religious compensation for shedding of blood)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Just because a fetus is deformed, or after the birth will live for a short period, does not give permission for abortion. So, the mother cannot allow doctors to carry out such an act; and they (doctors) also cannot take out the fetus. And the one who carries out such an act (abortion) is responsible for Diyah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA