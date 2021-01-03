Video: Iraqi people march on martyrdom anniversary of commanders+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi people marched towards Tahrir Square in central Baghdad this morning (Sunday) to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes and their companions.

The Baghdad Police Command announced today (Sunday) about the security preparation of the gatherings related to the first anniversary of the incident.

The director general of the Iraqi Traffic Authority also said that a number of roads would be closed to ensure the security of the martyrdom anniversary of the martyred commanders.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English