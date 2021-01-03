Egypt to close mosques not adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Minister of Awqaf (Endowments) said any mosque found not adhering to the government-set precautionary measures to confront the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will be closed.

Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said that the necessary action will be taken against any official or mosque worker who fails to perform his duty towards the implementation of these measures.

He added that the closure of mosques will come in the event that worshipers do not adhere to these procedures.

‘There is no blame on someone who prays in his home under these current circumstances, whether he fears for himself or others, or if he intends to contribute to reducing crowding and practicing social distancing,’ Gomaa said.

The Ministry of Endowments has also directed for preachers to ensure that Friday sermons should not exceed 10 minutes, due to the coronavirus, according to menafn.com.

As the country started reporting more than 1,000 new infections from the virus on a daily basis, the Egyptian government began applying immediate fines against violators of precautionary measures.

Immediate fines of EGP 50 will be applied to those caught not wearing a face mask. The decision covers wearing face masks in government departments, banks, and all means of public transportation such as microbuses and taxis. The exception to the latter rule covers private car owners, who are not obliged to wear face masks. The fine will also be applied to those caught not wearing face masks at metro and railway stations nationwide.