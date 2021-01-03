New-year gift to Armenian families+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (A.S) and the beginning of the New Year, a group of benefactors from the Shams Charity Foundation visited the Armenian families in the Majidiyeh region.

In this meeting, which took place with the cooperation and presence of the Priest Komitas Gharakhanian, food parcels were presented to the low-income families who had previously been identified by the Priest and staff of the Targmanchats Church.

This news is originally published by Mehr News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English