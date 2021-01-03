Human phase of vaccine joint production near
SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iran’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on Sunday that the phases of production of COVID-19 vaccine are going on well and joint production of the vaccine with a foreign country will enter its third clinical studies phase in February, which will be done in Iran.
Hoping that the Iranian vaccine will be put to use in early spring, Namaki said that several groups are separately working for developing the vaccine for COVID-19 throughout Iran.He added that Iran is going to be one of the most successful producers of COVID-19 vaccine in the world. The health minister also said COVID-19 vaccine will be provided for Iranian people using different methods and that a team has been working on distribution method of the vaccine, noting that first the most vulnerable and high-risk people will be inoculated.He added that last week was a bitter one for the world; the US experienced about 3,500 deaths a day; the UK, Germany, and Italy lost some 1,000 people a day.Hailing Iran for having reduced the COVID-19 death toll to about 100, Namaki hoped not to see any deaths.He also went on to say that there are only four red points – all in Mazandaran Province, northern Iran.
