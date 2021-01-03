Date :Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 | Time : 16:50 |ID: 190489 | Print

Saudi Arabia resumes international flights

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has reopened its borders and resumed international flights after a two-week suspension .

The kingdom ordered the lifting of “precautionary measures related to the spread of a new variant of coronavirus,” the ministry of interior said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

Authorities in the kingdom have to date recorded more than 363,000 cases, including at least 6,200 deaths – the highest among Gulf Arab states. But the country has also reported a high recovery rate, AlJazeera reported.

 

 

