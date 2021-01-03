Saudi Arabia resumes international flights

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/saudi.jpg 338 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-03 16:50:332021-01-03 16:50:33Saudi Arabia resumes international flights
SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has reopened its borders and resumed international flights after a two-week suspension .
The kingdom ordered the lifting of “precautionary measures related to the spread of a new variant of coronavirus,” the ministry of interior said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.
Authorities in the kingdom have to date recorded more than 363,000 cases, including at least 6,200 deaths – the highest among Gulf Arab states. But the country has also reported a high recovery rate, AlJazeera reported.
