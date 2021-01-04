Iraqis demand withdrawal of US troops

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Iraqi mourners have condemned the “American occupiers” on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes .

According to Al Jazeera, Streets leading to central Baghdad’s Tahrir Square were packed with thousands of protesters who had converged on the site since early Sunday morning. The protesters raised pictures of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, and flags of Iraq, the Hashd al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), of which al-Muhandis was a leader, and other Iraqi factions.

They also carried banners with slogans demanding the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and chanted for retaliation against those who carried out the assassination. Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford, reporting from Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, said the Iraqi protesters were demanding the immediate, swift withdrawal of all remaining US troops in Iraq.