An Australian man converted to Islam

Allama Wahidi said: This Australian man’s love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) led to the martyrdom of the daughter of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH).

Mr. “With Orion” in the presence of Hujjat-ul-Salam Ashfaq Wahidi, the Friday prayer leader of Canberra in the Australian capital, gave his testimony to the religion of Islam.

Allama Wahidi also donated a volume of the Holy Word of God to this young Australian after becoming a Muslim.

He added, pointing to the characteristics and virtues of the religion of Islam: The blessed step of this young Australian to Islam was taken simultaneously with the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sardar Qasim Soleimani and his contemporaries.