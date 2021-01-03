Pakistan: Gunmen kill 11 Hazara Shia Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Gunmen have killed 11 Hazara Shia coal miners in southwest Pakistan.

Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force which serves as police and paramilitary in the area, said the attack took place early on Sunday near the Mach coalfield, about 48km (30 miles) east of the provincial capital, Quetta. Jatoi said armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they opened fire on them. He said six miners died on the spot and five others were critically wounded and died on the way to hospital. Jatoi said an initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as belonging to the Hazara Shia community and took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed. No group has immediately claimed responsibility.

Quetta is home to roughly 600,000 Hazara Shia Muslims, largely confined to two fortified enclaves on either side of the city. The enclaves are ringed with high walls topped with barbed wire, and many checkpoints are manned by paramilitary personnel. Members of the community have long complained that security restrictions have cut them off from the rest of the city, not allowing them to effectively manage businesses or send their children to school, AlJazeera reported.