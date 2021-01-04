Using roof of Prophet’s Mosque to perform prayers in Covid-19 Pandemic conditions

SHAFAQNA- The director of the affairs of Masjid Al-Nabi in Medina announced that the conditions for performing Maghrib and Isha prayers, morning prayers and Friday congregational prayers, have been provided for the worshipers on the roof of this mosque in accordance with the imposed health protocols to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The public affairs department of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina allowed worshipers to use the mosque’s rooftop space to perform Maghrib and Isha prayers, morning and Friday congregational prayers. This way the performance of the prayers is following the hygienic instructions. This initiative has started from yesterday, January 2nd.

The official news agency of Saudi Arabia (WAS) announced in this regard that the roof of the Prophet’s Mosque has a capacity to hold 10,000 worshipers. Is is also announced that the Department of Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) has provided a number of doors for worshipers to enter the rooftop space. In order to facilitate the entry of worshipers, heat detecting cameras have been installed in the entrance of the rooftop and some of the staff have been deployed as observers of the rooftop activities.

According to this report, worshipers can reach the roof of the mosque through the gates: Quba, King Saud, King Fahd and King Abdul Aziz in addition to the gate of Mecca.

The Public Affairs Department of the Holy Prophet’s Mosque has asked the worshipers to follow the same instructions and protocols on the rooftop that they obey in the courtyard and porch of the Prophet’s Mosque when they are on the roof of the mosque.

