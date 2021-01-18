Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba; Spain tourist attraction + Video

SHAFAQNA- The Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba, which is officially known by its ecclesiastical name, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, is also known as the Cathedral of Córdoba due to its position as an Islamic mosque in the past. In fact, this historical and religious monument is mostly famous for the existence of two Christian and Islamic places of worship built inside each other.

Prior to the Muslim attack on southern Spain, the site belonged to the Catholic Church of Saint Vincent of Saragossa. The Grand Mosque was built by order of Abd al-Rahman I in 785 AD, when Córdoba was the capital of the Andalusian Muslim region, and was later expanded several times by Abd al-Rahman’s successors until the late 10th century.

One of the most important additions to this building by Abd al-Rahman III was the construction of a minaret, which was completed in 958. Al-Hakam II, son of Abd al-Rahman III, also added a section to the altar (it’s construction of was completed in 971 AD).

The mosque became a cathedral in 1236 when Christian forces of Castile occupied Córdoba. However, by the sixteenth century, the building underwent minor changes until a large construction project in the sixteenth century, the nave of the cathedral was built and moved to the center of the building. The minaret, which had previously been turned into a belfry, was completely rebuilt at this time.

With the beginning of the nineteenth century and modern restorations, some elements related to the Islamic period of this building was revealed. Today, the building is still used as the city’s cathedral, and Christian worship services are held daily.

