Essay competition about General Soleimani organized in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- An essay competition organized upon the one year anniversary of martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani in Pakistan.

Competition topics are as follows:

Teachings of Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani

legacy of Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani

Antiterrorism, Daesh and Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani

Biography of Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani

Thought of Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani

The participants can submit their 1 to 2 page essay for this competition till the end of January, in English, Persian, Urdu, French, Arabic and Russian. The winning essays will be published online.

Ali Scott Vitcovic, the distinguished visiting professor and researcher in Iran is the chief guest of the programme.