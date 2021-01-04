https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/images.jpeg 177 284 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-04 15:19:032021-01-04 16:06:21Essay competition about General Soleimani organized in Pakistan
Essay competition about General Soleimani organized in Pakistan
SHAFAQNA- An essay competition organized upon the one year anniversary of martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani in Pakistan.
Competition topics are as follows:
- Teachings of Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani
- legacy of Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani
- Antiterrorism, Daesh and Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani
- Biography of Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani
- Thought of Shaheed Hajj Qassem Soleimani
The participants can submit their 1 to 2 page essay for this competition till the end of January, in English, Persian, Urdu, French, Arabic and Russian. The winning essays will be published online.
Ali Scott Vitcovic, the distinguished visiting professor and researcher in Iran is the chief guest of the programme.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!