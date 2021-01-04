Why Seyyeds must be respected? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered questions about respecting Seyyeds.

Question: What is the root of Siadah/Siadat? And why Seyyeds must be respected?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Siadat is a spiritual honour which exists for descendants of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). And basically this is a general case that the children and the noble and prominent descendants, based on the status of the elder of their family, command respect and have special status among all the relations. Therefore, the respect and status of Sadaat in our view is based on their relation with the greatest personality of the world; meaning the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), and the word “Seyyed” which in Arabic means “Agha” (Sir, leader, etc.) for this reason is used for them. And this word has been used by the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and Imams (AS) for some of the Ahlul Bait (AS).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA