What are the effects of fake love?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Any person who loves something, that thing makes his/her eyes blind, deafens his/her ears, and makes his/her heart ill. Such a person sees with defective eyes, and hears with deaf ears. The desires of the heart destroy his/her wisdom and the world kills his/her heart [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 108.