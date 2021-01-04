Date :Monday, January 4th, 2021 | Time : 10:33 |ID: 190639 | Print

What are the effects of fake love?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Any person who loves something, that thing makes his/her eyes blind, deafens his/her ears, and makes his/her heart ill. Such a person sees with defective eyes, and hears with deaf ears. The desires of the heart destroy his/her wisdom and the world kills his/her heart [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 108.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *