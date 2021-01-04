https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/ali-1.jpg 145 237 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-04 10:33:212021-01-04 10:33:21What are the effects of fake love?
What are the effects of fake love?
SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Any person who loves something, that thing makes his/her eyes blind, deafens his/her ears, and makes his/her heart ill. Such a person sees with defective eyes, and hears with deaf ears. The desires of the heart destroy his/her wisdom and the world kills his/her heart [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 108.
