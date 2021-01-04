https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/88E373A1-CE69-4CA8-A4FC-7AA8B88D44F2.jpeg 546 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-04 12:41:522021-01-04 12:41:52Photos: Funeral of Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi in Qom
Photos: Funeral of Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi in Qom
SHAFAQNA- The funeral of Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi was held this morning from the Quds prayer hall to the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A).
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
