Date :Monday, January 4th, 2021 | Time : 12:41 |ID: 190690 | Print

Photos: Funeral of Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi in Qom

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The funeral of Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi was held this morning from the Quds prayer hall to the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Sermon Custom At Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) + Video
Qom: Doors of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) holy shrine closed +Photo
Ayatollah Amini's body buried in Qom
Video: Introducing Holy Shrine of Lady Fatimeh Masoumeh (S.A)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *