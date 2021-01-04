GCC announces presence of leaders of all member states at next meeting

SHAFAQNA- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has announced that the leaders of all six GCC governments will attend the upcoming meeting in the Saudi city of Al-Ula.

The council said in a statement that the 41st meeting of the Cooperation Council will be held at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and with the participation of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary general of the Cooperation Council, said that with the help of God Almighty and the prominent wisdom of the leaders of the council, the council has moved towards stability in the fifth decade of the cooperation process.

He noted that the 41st conference in the historic city of Al-Ula, despite the exceptional circumstances in which the world finds itself, focused on the efforts of the leaders of the Council member states to maintain the Cooperation Council as a coherent body capable of overcoming difficulties and challenges and strengthening its complementary process in all areas.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English