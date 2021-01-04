Two men accused of planning attack on Polish mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Two men are under investigation for allegedly planning an attack involving explosives and chemicals to “prevent the Islamization of Poland” and to “exterminate” Muslims.

The attack was to be carried out, apparently, on “a specific religious object of the Islamic community,” believed to be a mosque, Stanislaw Zaryn, the press officer for the minister coordinator of special services, told PAP.

Both suspects have been charged by the National Prosecutor’s Office in Szczecin, north-western Poland.Their arrest and detention followed an investigation by the Internal Security Agency, Poland’s domestic intelligence service.

“The accused also planned to use poisonous substances against certain people,” said Zaryn. “Their aim was to prevent the Islamization of Poland. The accused expressed extreme right-wing views, and one of them said there was a need to exterminate certain religious groups, and called for violence and acts of crime.”In late December, Szczecin prosecutors brought an indictment against three people. Two were allegedly preparing to use explosives and spread poisonous substances in the attack.

The third was charged with the illegal possession of explosives.During a search of premises belonging to the accused, investigators found explosives, four firearms, including a home-made submachine gun and ammunition.

Zaryn said one of the accused had created a manifesto “expressing his personal prejudices, Islamophobia, and calling for the persecution of newcomers from outside Poland”.

According to Zaryn, by writing a manifesto the accused appeared to be copying the method of operation used by Anders Breivik, the perpetrator of the 2011 Norway attacks, and Brenton Tarrant, an Australian responsible for a massacre of Muslims in a New Zealand mosque.