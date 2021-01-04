Iran injects COVID-19 vaccine to second group of volunteers

Hojjatollah Niki-Maleki said after meticulous examination of the three previous volunteers who were injected with the Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine, the permit was issued for the injection of the vaccine to the next group. Niki-Maleki said the first volunteer was injected with the vaccine and the other three will be given their doses with intervals.

The first injection of the 1st phase of the COVID-19 vaccine human trial produced by Imam Khomeini’s Order Executive Office was done on Tuesday (December 29, 2020). The ceremony was held in the presence of Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs Sorena Sattari and Health Minister Saeed Namaki.The vaccine named COV Iran Barkat was injected to the first volunteer without any side effect like shock or fever.