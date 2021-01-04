Online Quran expo to be launched soon

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Quran and Etrat Deputy of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance will organize a virtual Quran exhibition later this month.

According to Morteza Khedmatkar, an official with the ministry, a meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss organizing the exhibition. He told IQNA that final decisions will be made at the meeting on different aspects of holding the Quranic event. The virtual exhibition will be a replacement for the Tehran International Quran Exhibition, whose 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is annually organized by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in the holy month of Ramadan but this year it was called off due to the pandemic.The exhibition is aimed at promoting Quranic concepts and developing Quranic activities.It showcases the latest Quranic achievements in the country as well as a variety of products dedicated to the promotion of the Holy Book.