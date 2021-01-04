ISIS claimed responsibility for killing Pakistani Shia miners

SHAFAQNA- The terrorist and takfiri group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing of Shia miners in Pakistan.

The takfiri group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing of 11 Shia Hazara miners at a remote mine in Quetta, Pakistan’s Balochistan province. ISIS attacked a mine in Quetta, separated Shia miners, moved them to the nearest pit in the area, and then fired at them.

As a result, 11 people were killed and four were injured. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the killing on his Twitter account, calling it another example of terrorists’ cowardly actions against innocent people.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has called on all security and police forces to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. He said the victims’ families would be supported by the government.

The video released from the moment the bodies of the dead and wounded were found shows that Takfiri ISIS operatives first closed the hands and eyes of the victims and then shot them. Four people were killed at the scene and the rest died on the way to the hospital. The victims’ companions and family members reportedly placed their bodies in the middle of the road leading to Quetta and called on Pakistani authorities to investigate the killing of their family members.

It is worth mentioning that the Shia Hazara minorities in Pakistan have always been the main target of Takfiri terrorist acts and so far hundreds of them have been killed by Takfiris.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English