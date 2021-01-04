Iraqi PM visits Tahrir Square in Baghdad+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Mustafa Kazemi visited some streets and Tahrir Square in the Iraqi capital.

Today (Monday), Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi visited some streets and Tahrir Square in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, with security forces, and met with people and talked to them and took photos.

This is the Iraqi Prime Minister’s second field visit to Baghdad in less than a month.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English