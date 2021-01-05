US: Billboard educates people on Hijab, Islam in Dallas

SHAFAQNA- An American Muslim group in Dallas has put up a billboard for a call center to clear the negative misconceptions associated with hijab and Muslim women.

“What better way to take action than by educating people about why we wear the hijab and what it really means,” Ruman Sadiq, who represents the Islamic Center of North America Dallas and GainPeace stated, America Now reported. Setting up the billboard was not the only initiative taken by the Muslim group, as it has also set up booths around Texas to provide answers to those who have questions about Islam and Muslims , Aboutislam reported.

As the billboard went up, the call center started to get callers with genuine questions about hijab. However, others used the line to spew anger against Muslims. Gainpeace members believe that dialogue is the best road towards understanding.

This is not the first campaign by GainPeace to educate people about Islam. In February 2019, the group put a billboard campaign to inform people about hijab and counter misconceptions triggered by politics. Another campaign, titled “Truthful Man”, came up in 2017 to educate Americans on the true manners of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).