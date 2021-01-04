Ammar Hakim talks with representative of UN Secretary General on situation in Iraq and region

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, head of the Iraqi Coalition in the Iraqi parliament, met today (Monday) with UN secretary-general, Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss the latest political developments in Iraq and the region and future priorities of the country, including early elections and the economic situation and favorable solutions for it.

Referring to the upcoming Iraqi elections and emphasizing the completion of the necessary measures to legalize the elections and the importance of its security and the freedom of candidates and voters in choosing their candidates, Hakim called for the finalization of the issue of an international company for electronic vote-counting system and assurance of its impenetrability.

He called for a UN supervisory role in the Iraqi election, and stressed the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil over constitutional sovereignty over all and protection of their interests.

The head of the Iraqi Coalition also called for this historic opportunity to resolve the oil and other unresolved issues between the central government and the Kurdistan Region.

