16 Mosques Opened in Tatarstan in 2020

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: 16 new Mosques were opened in Tatarstan in 2020, according to the press office of the Muslim Religious Administration of Tatarstan. “The houses of Allah appeared in Tukayevsky, Arsky, Alekseevsky, Bavlinsky, Sabinsky, Nizhnekamsky, Elabuga, Mendeleevsky, Buinsky, Alkeevsky and Pestrechinsky districts of the republic”, the press office noted. So, in 2020, a high-tech mosque “Chaly Yar” was opened in Naberezhnye Chelny. The object is distinguished by an unusual architectural appearance; it is adapted for believers with disabilities.

Through the efforts of caring people, it was possible to restore the building of a burnt mosque in the village of Stary Karazirek, Yutazin region. After the fire, only the minaret and the foundation remained on the site of the burned-down object; the Mosque was rebuilt using the vulture-panel technology. A historic stone mosque, built in 1769, was reconstructed and solemnly opened in the village of Nizhnyaya Bereske, Atninsky district. The event was attended by the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

