Date :Tuesday, January 5th, 2021

Russia: Registration to Muslim Youth Forum Opens in Kazan

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Kazan plans to hold the XI Forum of Muslim Youth in January 20-24, 2021. The annual gathering will be held separately for the girls. It will be focused on the topic of healing. As the Almighty said in the Last Scripture: “The Day when neither wealth nor children will be of any benefit. Only those who come before Allah (SWT) with a pure heart will be saved.”

During the four days courses the girls will study heart diseases: riya – show off in worship, ghaflat – carelessness, anger and envy. Young Muslim women from 18 to 30 years old are invited to participate in the forum. The forum program includes an interesting educational program: Lectures, lessons, quest, creative, sports activities and communication.

