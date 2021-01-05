New Zealand: Auckland Muslims clean up parks on New Year

SHAFAQNA- A group of young Muslims spent the first hours of the New Year cleaning the parks of Auckland city.

“For Muslims, serving the community is a religious duty. We started the New Year by fulfilling our responsibilities to our faith and to our society,” says Azeem Zafarullah, president of the Muslim Youth Association New Zealand, Scoop NZ reported. “This is something that the local branches of the Muslim Youth Association are also doing across the world”.