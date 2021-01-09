Date :Saturday, January 9th, 2021 | Time : 06:29 |ID: 190932 | Print

Shrine of Prophet Moses (A.S) in occupied Palestine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Prophet Moses is located in the south of Jericho, more precisely 8 kilometers o the south of Jericho in occupied Palestine.

Founded by Salahuddin Ayoubi, this shrine is one of the most important shrines in Palestine.

This building has no historical connection with Prophet Moses (A.S). According to some tales and narrations, the location of the tomb of Prophet Moses is not known to people. There is no one who knows where he died or where he was buried.

According to some narrations, Prophet Moses was left alone at the end of his life. It is said that at the time of his decease, there was no other individual present. According to some narrations, Prophet Moses has deceased in Tiyeh. Tiyeh is an extremely dry desert located inside the Sinai Peninsula.

