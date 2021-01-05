https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-05 09:50:372021-01-05 09:50:37Is forced confession effective? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer
Is forced confession effective? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about forced confession.
Question: If the accused claims in the court that he has confessed during interrogation whilst he was under pressure and torture, and takes an oath that he was forced to confess; can the confession be effective?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: The main confession must be proved. Also it must be proved that the atmosphere of confession has not caused fear and unwillingness.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
