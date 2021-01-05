Is forced confession effective? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about forced confession.

Question: If the accused claims in the court that he has confessed during interrogation whilst he was under pressure and torture, and takes an oath that he was forced to confess; can the confession be effective?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani: The main confession must be proved. Also it must be proved that the atmosphere of confession has not caused fear and unwillingness.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA