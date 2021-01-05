Why disunity is against Islamic teaching?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Never double-cross (never behave hypocritically) in the religion as unity in the way of the truth even if you dislike it, is better than disunity in the way of falsehood even if you like it. Because Allah (SWT) has not granted anything to the previous generations or to the future generations in disunity [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 176.