Germany: Muslims concerned about rise of Islamophobia hate crimes

SHAFAQNA-Germany’s Muslim community is concerned about rise of Islamophobia hate crimes, president of the Turkish-Muslim association IGMG told Anadolu Agency Monday.

“At least 122 mosques were targeted in such attacks last year,”Kemal Ergun said, adding that dozens of mosques received multiple bomb threats by neo-Nazis or other extremist groups, sparking worry among the members of the community.

“We call on the police authorities to conduct more effective investigations and arrest the perpetrators of these attacks,” he said. Ergun, who leads one of the largest Turkish-Muslim organizations in the country, said Muslims were experiencing more hostility and discrimination in their daily lives due to the rise of anti-Muslim prejudice. He said Muslim women in particular who wear headscarves have frequently been verbally harassed on the streets, and that incidents of physical assault have reportedly also been on the rise.

According to official figures, police recorded 632 Islamophobic crimes in Germany from January to November 2020.These included insults, threatening letters, disruption of religious practice, physical assaults and damage to property.The real figures are believed to be higher, as many victims do not file criminal complaints with the police, largely due to their distrust of law enforcement, AA reported.