Saudi Crown Prince welcomes Emir of Qatar+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Emir of Qatar arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend a summit of GCC member states and was welcomed by the Crown Prince.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, arrived in the city of Al-Ula in northwestern Saudi Arabia this afternoon (Tuesday) to attend the 41st summit of the GCC member states. .

The Emir of Qatar was welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud upon his arrival in Al-Ula, and the two sides embraced each other despite using masks to follow the instructions to prevent the spread of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

With the arrival of the Qatari delegation, the presence of delegations from all GCC member states to attend the summit was completed, where Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai and the Prime Minister of the UAE, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince of Bahrain, and Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister of Oman, arrived in Al-Ula at the head of their delegations.

Interestingly, the Saudi Crown Prince also welcomed the heads of delegations from Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and Oman to attend the GCC summit, however, in order to follow the instructions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, he refrained from any physical contact with them while warmly embracing the Emir of Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Al-Ula summit is expected to see a formal agreement to end the crisis, which began in mid-2017 with the joint action of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in severing diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar and suspending travel to the country and lasted for more than three and a half years.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah announced in a televised statement Monday evening that the Emir had telephoned the Emir of Qatar and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to sign the Al-Ula summit statement as a new page in fraternal relations and in this telephone conversation, the reunification and the beginning of a clear page were emphasized.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister announced that in a telephone conversation between Sheikh Nawaf, Sheikh Tamim and bin Salman, an agreement had been reached on the settlement of all relevant issues, emphasizing that at the suggestion of the Emir of Kuwait, the reopening of airspace and all land, sea and air borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar were agreed as of this evening.

