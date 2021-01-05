Date :Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 | Time : 14:55 |ID: 191012 | Print

Persian Gulf Arab countries sign agreement to end their three-year diplomatic rift with Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Persian Gulf Arab countries sign agreement to end their three-year diplomatic rift with Qatar at GCC summit in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the reopening of land borders with Qatar after a three and a half-year spat that saw the kingdom, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade ties and impose a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar.

But ,the path to full reconciliation is far from guaranteed. The rift between Abu Dhabi and Doha has been deepest, with the UAE and Qatar at sharp ideological odds ,Aljazeera reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman thanked the United States and Kuwait for their mediation.

