Most expatriate students of Al-Azhar from Asia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar University has students of Islamic sciences from all over the world.

According to the university’s latest statistics, Asia has the highest number of students at the Islamic academic center. There are more than 19,300 students from Asian countries, excluding Arab nations, studying religious sciences at al-Azhar. The number of students from Arab countries is above 7,500 and African states have more than 5,000 students at the university. Next are Europe with 1,497 and the Americas and Australia with 583 students.Al-Azhar is the main center of Islamic and Arabic learning in the Sunni Islamic world.