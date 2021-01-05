Lebanese President agrees to extend coronavirus lockdown and buy Pfizer vaccine

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese president today (Tuesday) agreed to extend coronavirus lockdown. Lebanese President Michel Emad Aoun agreed with the proposal made by the Prime Minister and the Ministerial Committee to follow up quarantine the country from Thursday (the day after tomorrow) until the morning of Monday, February the 1st.

According to the report, this decision was made in the framework of combating the outbreak of coronavirus in Lebanon and following the intensification of the spread of the disease in recent days.

Agree to buy Pfizer vaccine

Lebanese news sources reported that Michel Aoun had also agreed to buy coronavirus vaccines with Pfizer, provided that the emergency agreement is issued after the signature of the Prime Minister.

