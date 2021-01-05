https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/MALA.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-05 17:37:282021-01-05 17:37:28More than 20,000 affected by floods in Malaysia
More than 20,000 affected by floods in Malaysia
SHAFAQNA- The number of people evacuated due to floods in Malaysia exceeded 20,000 early Tuesday.
A total of 20,838 people affected by the monsoon rains since Jan. 1 in the Pahang, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, and Perak states were taken to safe places, Malaysian authorities said in a statement. The statement noted that the death toll due to the floods rose to three, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!