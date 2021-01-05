Date :Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 | Time : 17:37 |ID: 191058 | Print

More than 20,000 affected by floods in Malaysia

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- The number of people evacuated due to floods in Malaysia exceeded 20,000 early Tuesday.

A total of 20,838 people affected by the monsoon rains since Jan. 1 in the Pahang, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, and Perak states were taken to safe places, Malaysian authorities said in a statement. The statement noted that the death toll due to the floods rose to three, according to AA.

 

You might also like
Erdoğan to discuss issues of Islamic world in Malaysia
Zarif, Mahathir Mohamad friendly meeting in Malaysia
Iran, Malaysia FMs reviewe the latest regional and international developments
The Fascist Malaysian Regime cracks down on the tiny Shia Muslim community
No coercion for Malaysia’s non-Muslim students to participate in Quran hour campaign
Malaysian PM slams Israel on 'systematic dehumanization'
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *