More than 20,000 affected by floods in Malaysia

SHAFAQNA- The number of people evacuated due to floods in Malaysia exceeded 20,000 early Tuesday.

A total of 20,838 people affected by the monsoon rains since Jan. 1 in the Pahang, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, and Perak states were taken to safe places, Malaysian authorities said in a statement. The statement noted that the death toll due to the floods rose to three, according to AA.