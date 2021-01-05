Quranic schools in Algeria reopen with 50 percent capacity

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The activities of Quranic schools in Algeria resumed on Monday after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s religious affairs ministry announced the reopening of the Quranic schools, saying they will be active with certain preconditions, el-Djazair Online reported. They include full observation of the health protocols and using only half of the capacity of the schools for teaching the Quran.

Students should take their own copies of the Quran to schools. They are also required to maintain social distancing of two meters. Quranic schools affiliated to mosques that have remained closed will not start their activities for the time being.

There are some 27,000 Quran schools in Algeria, according to the ministry.Last month, the Islamic Scholars Association of Algeria had called for reopening Quranic schools with the observation of the health protocols.It said that like elementary schools and high schools, Quranic centers can also be reopened.The association added that Quranic schools can play a role in the education of Algeria’s students.