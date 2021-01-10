Karbala: Starting preliminary works for Sahib al-Zaman Street +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The cadres of the Maintenance Division in the Department of the area between the Two Holy Shrines of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine began preparatory work for the purpose of expanding and adding new areas to Sahib al-Zaman Street (may God hasten his holy reappearance), in a way that contributes to absorbing the momentum of visitors and residents of the region, as it is one of the important streets leading and linking between the two holy shrines of the Imam Al-Hussayn and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both).

The head of the department, Mr. Nafeh Al-Mousawi, said: “This street is considered one of the important streets as most of the visitors take it as it is one of the connecting points and linking the two holy shrines on one side, and one of the commercial streets on the one hand. In addition to being an important street for the inhabitants of one of the most important neighborhoods of the old city. Thus, after coordination with the relevant security authorities, represented by the Karbala Service Police Directorate in the Municipal Directorate, and in cooperation with the Engineering Maintenance and Construction Department in the Holy Shrine and the Department of Maintaining Order, we started the paving work to expand the street entrance.”

The head of the maintenance division in the department, Engineer Alaa Hamzah Salman, spoke to the al-Kafeel Network, saying: “After obtaining the approvals according to the directives of the department, we began paving the way for the expansion of the street, which included removing the caravans that were used as administrative rooms belonging to the Two Holy Shrines regiment, and the legal division of our department, In addition to removing the security barrier and its accessories, and moving the fire station to another place, in coordination with the water department in the governorate.”

He added: “The work also included moving electricity poles , wires and transmission lines for service channels and diverting their path, and making them in certain places to have a decent view, after which the old pavement will then be removed and part of its area added to the street, and then re-paving it. Work is going on without stopping, with the welcome of visitors and the people of the area to make this street look beautiful and decent.”