Karbala: Works on golden Iwan of al-Abbas (A.S) Sanctuary +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel:The Engineering Projects Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine announced the continuation of the cladding work of the floor and the wall of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), from the right side inward to the holy sanctuary, which is the first phase of these works, provided that the start of these works on the left side will be after this section is completed.



As indicated by the head of the aforementioned department, Eng. Dea’ Al-Sa’egh, to the Al-Kafeel network: “The cladding work is being done in the area that extends from the outer wall of the holy sanctuary, to the section separating it from the holy sanctuary. Preparation work is nearing completion and the cladding starts on the completed sections, which included the wall of the room on which two of the Taremah’s columns are supported.”

He added: “After the old cladding materials were removed, a layer of soil was removed from this area then treated with special materials, in addition to cementing it to increase its cohesion and strength, especially on the side adjacent to the Holy Sanctuary, to then put layers of gravel and then compress it to put a network of concrete. We have finished all these works by pouring reinforced concrete according to levels and measurements compatible with the floor of the holy sanctuary, to conclude these works with cladding this section with alabaster.”

He continued: “As for the room, all the materials covering the walls from the inside and outside have been removed and treated, in addition to fixing the metal material on it, then to be covered with alabaster pieces in the inside and the streaky Kashi Karbalai on the outside, with the addition of the Ziyarat text of Aba Al-Fadl. Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) in the middle of the wall to replace the old one, which was a printed picture of this Ziyarat.”

It is noteworthy that the work of the cladding of Taremah [golden Iwan] of the holy shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), has been postponed because of the currently conducted work of gilding the great iwan of Taremah.

The project is executed by the Engineering Projects Department and the Engineering Maintenance Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine. It is a complement to a series of projects carried out in a the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), as a result of the great damage of the current marble, which led to the distortion of its general view in addition to being old (50 years).