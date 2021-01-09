Iraqi children show their love of Lady Zahra (S.A) +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: Lady Fatimah Zahra, the Lady of the Worlds’ women (peace be upon him), has a great place in the hearts of the lovers and followers of Ahl al-Bayt (Allah’s prayers be upon him and upon his holy Household), who do not forget to recall her tragedy from time to time, educating their children to sanctify her and take her their utmost role model.

And the Festival of the Fatimi sorrows season, which is held by the Department of the Rituals and the Hussayni processions in Iraq and in the Islamic World in the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and of al-Abbas (peace be upon both of them) in the area between the two holy shrines on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), is the best example for the education of the children on her love and also to recall the oppression she (peace be upon her) faced in her last days.

The mentioned department has allocated a free drawing workshop for the children under the age of ten, to portray the tragedy of the immaculate Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), through invoking the scenes of burning of her house and the incident of breaking her rib while she was pregnant…

The head of the Department of the Rituals and the Hussayni Processions; Haj Riyadh Ni’mah al-Salman, said to al-Kafeel Network: “The opening ceremony of the Festival of the Fatimi sorrows season this year was held through the special drawing workshop for children under the age of 10, which was dedicated to portraying the tragedy of Lady al-Zahra (peace be upon her). Papers and colorful pens were distributed to children to unleash their imagination into the depth of history, recalling the incident of burning her house and breaking her rib, drawing small painting that have great connotations.”

As for the purpose of this event, he said: “The purpose of this event is to inculcate the love of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in general and of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her) in particular in the hearts and souls of our children and to show the world that the love of the Holy Prophet and Ahl al-Bayt (Allah’s prayers be upon them all) is part of our identity and our heritage, which we cherish and strive to bequeath to these generations, generation after generation.”

The head of the Education and Higher Education Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, Prof. Dr. Ahmad al-Kaabi said: “The al-Ameed educational group has consistently participated in the Hussayni Processions and Rituals Department in commemorating the various occasions of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them). And every year in which the drawing workshop is held, the students of the al-Ameed educational group have an imprint to recall the oppression faced by Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her) in their drawings characterized by innocence and spontaneity. The goal of this activity is to entrench the virtues of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) in the hearts of these children.”