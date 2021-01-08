Iraq: “Ruhama’u Baynahom” Center receives 300 children without family care

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The team of the (Ruhama’u baynahom: Compassionate with one another) Center affiliated with the Education and Higher Education Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine began receiving the first group of children without family care in the Karbala governorate, after that the field survey work has been completed in a number of neighborhoods in the governorate. The group includes (50) children out of (300) children. And this number is considered the largest since the center was opened more than three years ago.

The center will work on preparing a special program to ensure their rehabilitation and integration into society, on the same lines as their peers.

The supervisor of the center, Mr. Amir Hassan, spoke to the Al-Kafeel Network about this initiative, saying: “The vision of the center is to contribute to the creation of active citizens in society, as we have recently noticed the large number of these children, which urged us , based on the directives of the al-Abbas (p) Holy Shrine and its Senior Official, to expedite taking care of them. A plan was developed for this work that included counting the number of these children and listing them in the center’s database, and taking the approval of their parents to complete the rehabilitation process, as this number was divided in the form of groups as a result of the current situation and the repercussions of the Corona pandemic. The first group was of (50) children, provided that the rest of the groups will follow them, respectively.

He added, “We will work to rehabilitate this group of children in education, health and skills and provide them with appropriate support, through a set of related activities and programs under the supervision of a distinguished training and educational staff, to be able to serve themselves, their community and their country, in a way that contributes to achieving the following goals:

– Improving the educational level.

– Providing health, legal and material support and aid.

– Developing the skills side.

– Social integration of children.

– Providing suitable housing for children.”

It is worth noting that the center has been able to achieve the following:

– Reuniting 26 children with their families and providing them with the requirements of a decent living, and registering them free of charge in the Al-Ameed educational schools group of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine and in other schools.

– Contribute to accommodating 34 children, enrolling them in schools, and giving hope and smiles for more than 200 children, by providing them with some needs that bring pleasure to their hearts.

– Establishing a “Ruhama’u baynahom / Women Team”, which is concerned with the care of female children and their psychological, behavioral and educational rehabilitation.

– Establishing a volunteer (Tifl Raheem) team led by our children after their rehabilitation and development.

It is noteworthy that the (Ruhama’u baynahom: Compassionate with one another) Center is run by a humanitarian youth group. It worked to establish the first national Iraqi project of its kind in Karbala, which works to save the lives of children (males and females) from displacement and loss In intersections and public places, in addition to the family violence. This group received the support of the Supreme Authority in Najaf, represented by His Eminence, Sayed Ali Al-Hussayni Al-Sistani, and it works under the auspices of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine.