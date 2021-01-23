Date :Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 | Time : 10:10 |ID: 191156 | Print

Photos: Dar Al-Hojja Portico at Imam Ridha’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: This portico is located under the courtyard of the Islamic Revolution or the old courtyard of Imam Ridha’s shrine. It has 6799 square meters of floor area and six meters of height. Mirror work, gilding, silversmithing, plastering and painting, in combination, have created art which is unique and eye-catching in its kind.

You might also like
Photos: Mourning ceremonies of Muharram at Imam Ridha's (A.S) Holy Shrine
Photos: Mirza Jafar School in holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S)
AQR posts over 200 programs in cyberspace
Photos: the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (P) Receives the Banner of Imam Ridha Holy Shrine
A newly Muslim woman: “I was attracted by the melody of the Quran’s verses as well as…
Pilgrimage to Razavi holy shrine with a virtual touch
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *