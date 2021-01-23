https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/qis1jiffx0iz6v49scickm6v9bi6dme5.jpg 1000 1500 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-23 10:10:192021-01-23 10:50:09Photos: Dar Al-Hojja Portico at Imam Ridha's (A.S) Holy Shrine
Photos: Dar Al-Hojja Portico at Imam Ridha’s (A.S) Holy Shrine
SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: This portico is located under the courtyard of the Islamic Revolution or the old courtyard of Imam Ridha’s shrine. It has 6799 square meters of floor area and six meters of height. Mirror work, gilding, silversmithing, plastering and painting, in combination, have created art which is unique and eye-catching in its kind.
